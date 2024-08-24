Local drive-in wrapping up season with free movie night - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho’s oldest drive-in theater is holding a free movie night this weekend to celebrate the end of the season.

Motor Vu Drive-in at 2095 North Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls will be showing “Jumanji” on Saturday, Aug. 24. The 1995 film stars Robin Williams and Bonnie Hunt and will start around 8:45 p.m.

Co-director Jennifer Spalding tells EastIdahoNews.com she’s excited for people to see Robin Williams on the 10th anniversary of his death on the theater’s 4K RGB laser projector.

“We’ve never shown it on our screen and we thought it would look epic on our huge screen,” Spalding says.

At more than 6,400-square-feet, the screen at Motor Vu is the biggest operating outdoor movie screen in the country, according to a news release.

This year marks 77 years of operation for the locally-owned theater. It dates back to 1947 and the original owners were Hugo Jorgensen and J.H. Moran, an old news clipping from the Rigby Star reported.

Vintage photo of Motor Vu Drive-in taken from its website

Spalding says the first movie ever shown at Motor Vu was “The Homestretch,” a comedy starring Maureen O’Hara.

Ticket prices at the time were 50 cents for adults and 9 cents for children.

The theater has changed hands numerous times over the years. Ryan and Linda Rumsey bought it in 2019 after it had sat vacant for 11 years. The previous owner, Marcia Leonard, closed the business in 2008 because she couldn’t afford to upgrade from 35 mm film to a digital projector.

The Rumseys own a furniture store right next door and have been involved in the classic car scene for years. They had their first date at a drive-in theater, Spalding says, and had fond memories of the Motor Vu.

“Because they have this deep love of nostalgia and because the land is adjacent and they have so many great memories of the Motor Vu, they decided to purchase (Motor Vu),” says Spalding.

Ryan and Linda Rumsey pose for a photo next to one of their classic cars at Motor Vu Drive-in. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The Rumseys have revitalized the property over the last five years, including buying a new 4K laser projector in 2021.

Local high schools utilized the space for graduations during the pandemic in 2020 and it’s earned a lot of support from the community since then.

In an age when many drive-in theaters are permanently closing — Saturday is Rexburg’s Teton Vu Drive-in’s last day of operation — the Rumseys are grateful for the overwhelming support for the Motor Vu.

“It is a miracle drive-ins are still around at all. It is thanks to the Idaho Falls community that we are still standing! They have supported the Motor Vu, cheered us on, and showed up!” Linda says in a news release.

They’re planning to return in 2025 with additional options for concessions.

Gates for Saturday’s free movie night will open at 7 p.m. There is a cost for concessions and there will be trivia contests and prizes for the winners. Bounce houses, face painting and other activities will be available as well.

The event is jungle themed and Motor Vu staff are encouraging those who attend to dress up in something jungle-related.

“We are grateful to everyone in Idaho Falls who have been champions of the Motor Vu!” theater co-director Brett Harris says. “We wanted to hold a community-wide event that celebrates our long history in this town we love. We hope people will enjoy our final movie of the season.”

