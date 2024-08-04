Local library collecting supplies for students in need - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – As you’re shopping for school supplies for your student this year, Marshall Public Library hopes that you will consider picking up a few extra items for students in need.

The library is collecting general toiletry items and school supplies for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District #25 supply pantry. From August 1 through September 14, library staff will collect:

Toiletry items

School supplies

Shampoo

Pencils and pens

Soap

Notebooks

Shaving gel

Paper

Lotion

Folders

Deodorant

Backpacks

Towels

Crayons

Washcloths

Watercolor sets

Combs

Highlighters

Feminine hygiene products

Markers

Toothbrushes

Colored pencils

Toothpaste

Rulers

Disposable razors

Erasers

Our generous community members make this a successful drive every year by donating hundreds of items for students who need just a little extra help to succeed. New and unopened goods will be accepted at the first-floor checkout desk at the library, 113 South Garfield Avenue. Please contact Public Services Supervisor Amy Campbell at (208) 232-1263 ext. 106 if you have any questions.

