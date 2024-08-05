Man arrested following weekend shooting in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Authorities have arrested a man in relation to a shooting that took place in Pocatello.

Shawn M. Thompson, 28, has been identified by the Pocatello Police Department as a “person of interest” in a shooting that took place on Sunday. Thompson was arrested by Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies in Lava Hot Springs.

On Sunday, officers responded to a call at on the 800 Block of Highland boulevard around 9:15 a.m. about a man who had been shot after a “verbal disturbance.” After arriving on scene, officers determined the victim had “minor injuries” and he was not transported to the hospital.

According to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department, “Thompson fled prior to officer’s arrival.”

The release didn’t say when deputies found Thompson in Lava Hot Springs, but he was taken into custody “without incident” for aggravated battery.

While Thompson has been accused of this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

