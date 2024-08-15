Man charged for alleged drunken joy ride in tow truck at Yellowstone National Park - East Idaho News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A man was arrested and charged in U.S. District Court after he reportedly stole a federal tow truck.

Alan Rawlings Bowling, 57, was charged with DUI, refusing a blood alcohol test, interfering, threatening, resisting, intimidating, or intentionally interfering with a government employee or agent, destruction of federal property, disorderly conduct, off-road operation of a motor vehicle, contempt of court, reckless driving and misappropriation of property.

According to federal court documents, on Aug. 10, around 4:45 p.m., the Yellowstone Interagency Communications Center received a report of a stolen government-owned tow truck near Old Faithful.

The tow truck, also known as a “heavy wrecker,” was reportedly being followed by Yellowstone Park employees as it drove north out of Old Faithful. The driver then turned around and went the wrong way on a one-way road before going off the roadway and stopping near the post office and ranger station.

Police records say they identified the man as Bowling and discovered he had “patronized the Old Faithful Upper General Store to purchase a beer” earlier that day and his credit cards were declined.

Bowling reportedly left the store, got into the heavy wrecker, and drove it away.

A park ranger arrived at the scene where the tow truck was stopped and noticed a Yellowstone Park employee running toward the tow truck while Bowling ran south toward a line of trees.

Two rangers chased Bowling through the trees toward a road, where he was eventually stopped east of the Old Faithful government area.

Bowling was detained by park rangers and identified by his Virginia driver’s license.

According to court documents, when asked his name, Bowling falsely claimed he was a U.S. Marshal.

When asked why he stole the tow truck, he reportedly stated, “I needed the truck to get to the United States Marshal’s headquarters.”

Park rangers say Bowling smelled of alcohol, and was transported to the Mammoth Jail. At the jail, he reportedly refused to comply with a blood warrant to determine his blood alcohol levels.

Investigators later determined the tow truck was 183 feet from the road, and drove through a large wooden, government-owned fence.

Bowlings was arraigned in U.S. District Court on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges and was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals. He is reportedly being held without a bond.

Further court hearings have not yet been scheduled.