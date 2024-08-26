Man who died in weekend UTV crash remembered as kind and supportive - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Officials have released the name of the man who perished in a UTV wreck over the weekend.

Jerame Dean Teel, 48, of Pocatello passed away after an accident on Saturday, according to the Power County Coroner’s Office. The condition of the 51-year-old passenger riding with Teel has not been released.

Teel’s daughter-in-law, Kayla Hirschi, has started a GoFundMe for his family. In the post, she calls him the “kindest, most supportive man any of us knew.”

“Jerame was the kind of guy anybody could reach out to at anytime and he would drop everything. His fun and sassy personality kept everyone on their toes and made them love him that much more,” Hirschi said.

Authorities responded to the accident at 5:28 p.m. at around 1800 Government Road, just north of the Pocatello Regional Airport. According to Idaho State Police, Teel lost control of the UTV and it left the roadway and rolled.

Neither of the occupants were wearing helmets or seatbelts in the accident, police say. Teel succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and the passenger was transported to the hospital by ground ambulance.

Idaho State Police were assisted by the Power County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County EMS and Power County EMS.