Man with suspended licensed arrested for DUI after driving wrong way, crashing into fence and stopping in yard - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and mugshot from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, at approximately 5:51 p.m., a Blaine County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol southbound on Gannet Rd., near Labrador Lane in Bellevue.

The deputy encountered a white Pontiac traveling northbound in the southbound lane while passing another vehicle. The deputy had to drive off the west side shoulder of the roadway to avoid a head-on crash.

The patrol vehicle turned around and while pursuing the vehicle, the deputy observed the Pontiac make a left-hand turn into a fence, jump a small canal, and skid to a stop in the yard of a residence on Gannet Rd. The driver exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot. Deputies were able to locate him and place him in handcuffs. While being placed into the patrol vehicle, the driver kicked an assisting Bellevue Marshal in the face.

Darrel Eugene McCabe, age 61 of Twin Falls, was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence, felony attempt to flee or elude a peace officer, misdemeanor battery upon certain personnel, misdemeanor driving without privileges, and possession of an open container of alcohol.

McCabe has prior felony DUI convictions in 2022, 2016, and 2014. His driver’s license was indefinitely suspended in 2011.

McCabe was arraigned in Magistrate Court on Aug. 9. He is currently in the custody of the Blaine County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.