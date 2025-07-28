Police declare 3 dead after plane crashes into Idaho neighborhood - East Idaho News

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — Officials declared three people dead after a plane crashed in a residential neighborhood near the Nampa airport on Sunday night.

The Nampa Police Department said officers responded to several 911 calls about the crash at 5:41 p.m. and located it one block west of the Nampa Municipal Airport in the 200 block of North Venice Street.

Responding officers found that none of the three people on board had survived, police said. Officials said the victims’ names would not be released until after family had been notified. The aircraft struck an unoccupied building, police said. No one on the ground was injured.

Nampa police said Federal Aviation Administration personnel were at the crash site on Sunday and National Transportation Safety Board personnel planned to arrive Monday to investigate.

“My heart grieves for those who tragically lost their life,” Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their extended family during this difficult time.”

Police did not immediately respond to the Idaho Statesman’s request for more information.