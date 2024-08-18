Measles case reported in child visiting southeast Idaho while traveling internationally - East Idaho News

POCATELLO (Idaho Capital Sun) – Idaho health officials are searching for other possible measles exposures after the highly contagious virus was reported in a child visiting southeast Idaho on international travel.

The child, who officials said was not vaccinated, was not hospitalized after seeing a health care provider for measles symptoms, the state health department announced in a news release Friday. The child was not an Idaho resident, state health department spokesperson AJ McWhorter told the Idaho Capital Sun.

Health officials say the investigation into the case is ongoing. Officials say the child traveled in the region and several states, including Wyoming, while infectious — from Aug. 7 through Friday. Officials said the child’s travel history was incomplete, and said other people could be exposed that public health officials haven’t identified.

The local health district, Southeastern Idaho Public Health, is working with health care facilities the child visited to identify any workers or visitors who may have been exposed.

How to protect against measles. And what to do if exposed.

Vaccination is the best protection against measles, health officials say. Measles — which can live in the air up to two hours after someone infected leaves — is highly contagious but rare. The virus’s serious complications can include pneumonia, encephalitis and, in rare cases, death.

“Measles symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, and rash,” Dr. Christine Hahn, medical director in the state health department’s Division of Public Health, said in a statement. “Although measles is usually considered a childhood disease, adults can get measles, too, if they are not immune.”

People with measles symptoms should not enter health care settings without calling ahead, the release said, and should contact their health care providers. People exposed to measles should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure, the release said.

Children should be vaccinated between 12 and 15 months old and again between 4 and 6 years old, the release said.

There is no antiviral treatment for measles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.