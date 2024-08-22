More Idaho districts are moving to four-day weeks, but that doesn’t always mean fewer class hours - East Idaho News

(Idaho Ed News) — Every year, more Idaho districts and charters are adopting four-day weeks — but that doesn’t necessarily mean students are spending fewer hours in class.

In some cases, like at Teton School District — which is switching to a four-day week for the first time this school year — students will spend more hours in class. That’s because district leaders lengthened the school day and added a week to the calendar, according to Megan Bybee, a district administrator.

State data shows that it’s not just Teton — across Idaho, four-day weeks don’t always correlate with less instructional time.

It’s an important distinction after a legislative session where lawmakers considered tying much-needed funds for schools to a requirement that current five-day districts not drop down to four days.

Ultimately, the dollars became tied to a much-less stringent requirement: that districts ensure students spend a newly-established minimum of 152 days in school each year. Because the average number of days at four-day districts was 146, it meant adding about a week to the calendar. That proviso kicks in next school year.

Still, there were concerns: “I just don’t know how our students compete nationally with states where kids go to school for a month more than our kids,” Kurt Liebich, a State Board member, said in June.

A March analysis by EdNews showed that last school year, the amount of days Idaho students spent in class varied widely — from 140 school days at a half-dozen rural school districts, to 177 days in Lewiston. That’s a difference of more than seven full weeks, or about two months.

But even amid pushback from legislators and state education leaders, districts like Teton are choosing four-day weeks for reasons ranging from attracting teachers to improving student attendance.

The short weeks are “a perk to keep people here,” Bybee said. In Driggs, where Teton School District is located, higher salaries in nearby Wyoming and increasing housing prices make it difficult to recruit and retain teachers.

Still, “it’s a huge shift for our community,” she said. The district has been working with community partners to ensure students have options for where to spend their newly-free Fridays.

Concerns about how vulnerable students would spend that fifth weekday drove Jerome school leaders to decide against a four-day week last winter. But it was a contentious decision that led to a teacher walk-out in protest.

This school year, five districts and two charters (one of which is new) have adopted four-day weeks, including Nampa School District — the largest in Idaho to shrink its school week.

With four-day weeks on the rise and a new school year starting, here’s a statewide look at how much time students will spend in class this year.

Students at four and five-day districts spend similar amounts of time in class, on average

When comparing four-day districts and charters to their five-day counterparts, the average instructional hours for students in grades 9-11, or the oldest students at the school, were close — within a dozen hours. That’s a difference of less than two school days across the academic year.

When the data is parsed to show traditional districts and charters with the highest and lowest instructional hours for high school students, similar trends emerge: four and five-day schools are just as likely to appear on each list.

And large gaps in instructional hours exist even among five-day districts.

For example, high school students will spend 970 hours in class this year at the Coeur d’Alene or Kuna school districts, or as many as 1,194 at Boise School District. That’s a difference of more than 200 hours, or about six school weeks.

Mandated hours and days in school There are two requirements in place for how much time students should spend at school each year: one is by days and the other is by hours. Starting in the 2025-26 school year, school leaders can satisfy instructional time standards using days or hours (for now it’s just hours). Day requirement: 152 Hours requirement: Grades Hours K 450 1 – 3 810 4 – 8 900 9 – 11 990 12 979 Alternative school 900 Behind the data: Instructional hour minimums vary by grade level, which can complicate efforts to compare schools that serve different grades. To simplify matters, EdNews took a look at instructional hours for students in grades 9-11 across the state. Look up your district or charter’s instructional hours for grades 9-11 (or oldest students) here.

Traditional districts with the most instructional time, grades 9-11

This is a half-and-half list of districts with five-day weeks, and those with four.

District Instructional hours* Days in school week Boise 1,194 5 Lakeland 1,138 5 Bruneau—Grand View 1,074 4 Plummer Worley 1,066 5 Nampa 1,065 4 Pocatello / Chubbuck 1,057 5 Mullan 1,053 5 Minidoka County 1,050 4 Cascade 1,050 4 Valley 1,049 4

*Pure instructional hours, not counting the 22 hours of staff development that can count toward instructional hour minimums. Read more about instruction minimums here.

Traditional districts with the least instructional time, grades 9-11

Four districts with five-day weeks make this list.

District Instructional hours* Days in school week Coeur d’Alene 970 5 Kuna 970 5 Post Falls 974 4 Payette 975 4 Lake Pend Oreille 978 5 Blackfoot 979 4 Soda Springs 980 4 Hagerman 981 4 Caldwell 981 5 South Lemhi 984 4

*Pure instructional hours, not counting the 22 hours of staff development that can count toward instructional hour minimums. Read more about instruction minimums here.

Charters with the most instructional time, grades 9-11

At least five of these schools offer remote or hybrid learning.

Charter Instructional hours* Days in school week Kootenai Bridge Academy 1,470 4 / in-person or online Promise Academy 1,207 5 Idaho Arts Charter 1,164 5 Inspire Academics 1,137 5 / online school Idaho Virtual High 1,110 4 / online school Rise Charter 1,103 5 American Heritage Charter 1,090 5 North Star Charter 1,085 5 Pathways in Education — Nampa 1,071 4 / hybrid Pathways in Education — Meridian 1,071 4 / hybrid

*Pure instructional hours, not counting the 22 hours of staff development that can count toward instructional hour minimums. Read more about instruction minimums here.

Charters with the least instructional time, grades 9-11

Six of the charters on this list have five-day weeks.

Charter Instructional hours* Days in school week Compass Public Charter 970 4 Vision Charter 971 4 Liberty Charter 975 5 Victory Charter 975 5 Idaho STEM Academy 978 4 Cardinal Academy 985 5 Sage International School of Boise 985 4 Xavier Charter 986 5 Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter 987 5 Meridian Technical Charter High 989 5

*Pure instructional hours, not counting the 22 hours of staff development that can count toward instructional hour minimums. Read more about instruction minimums here.

Instructional hours at new four-day districts or charters

District Instructional hours* Pathways Meridian 1,071 Nampa 1,065 Emmett 1,036 Payette River Tech Academy 1,036 Teton 1,029.5 Oneida 1,003 Kellogg 978

Idaho Education News data analyst Randy Schrader contributed to this report.

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on August 21, 2024