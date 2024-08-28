Odor complaint leads to manhole full of random debris and backed up sewer  - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Wastewater crews in Blackfoot responded to an odor complaint and discovered debris that didn’t belong inside a manhole, which caused some problems with the sewer.

Crews responded on Thursday, Aug. 22, after 1 p.m. near the area of Court Street and Rich Street.

Wastewater Collections Supervisor Jeffrey West said he pulled a lid off a manhole and saw it was backed up.

“I noticed a giant tree trunk and a big branch. The trunk was probably 200 pounds. We found huge chunks of asphalt and a bunch of small branches,” West said.

The debris blocked the sewer’s flow, backing up the sewer for over half a mile.

West told EastIdahoNews.com it took around four hours to clear out the debris.

He said on the same day, another manhole had two large tree branches in it as well, but it was not plugging the drain area.

West and Wastewater Superintendent Rex Moffat believe that someone purposefully did this.

“They would have to lift the manhole lid off to be able to get them in there. They are about 80 pounds of solid steel,” said Moffat.

According to city ordinance, Moffat said it’s illegal for anybody but a city employee to open a manhole. Click here to read the ordinance. It also states how it’s unlawful to put garbage, rubbish, dead animals, or any substance that tends to obstruct the sewer flow in any manhole.

From a law enforcement standpoint, Capt. Wes Wheatley with the Blackfoot Police Department said a city ordinance references damage to water infrastructure or meters.

In this case, he said, if the damage is caused by the blocked pipes, it could be a violation of malicious injury in Idaho Code. Depending on the cost of the damage, it could be a misdemeanor or felony.

Both West and Moffat said if people in the community see someone opening a sewer manhole, they should report it and, if possible, get a description of the individual and a license plate number to prevent this from happening again.

Luckily, nobody’s home was flooded in this incident, but there could be consequences if there were.

“There could be anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000 in damages done to people’s houses if a basement got flooded or multiple basements,” Moffat said.