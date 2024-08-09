Portneuf Medical Center CEO to leave and take up new out-of-state position - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The current chief executive officer of Portneuf Medical Center is leaving his position at the regional hospital.

The hospital announced in a statement Friday that Jordan Herget, CEO of Portneuf Medical Center since August 2020, will leave the organization for “a new role outside the community,” read the statement.

According to hospital spokeswoman Katie Damron Quayle, Herget accepted a new position at a health system in Nevada.

“Under his leadership, Portneuf has significantly expanded its capacity and services in the region, enhanced relationships with critical access and rural hospital partners and consistently improved patient safety and quality care,” the statement read.

Herget will leave the organization on Sept. 6. The statement doesn’t say where Herget will be going once he has left Portneuf Medical Center.

RELATED | ‘I’m excited to be here.’ Portneuf Medical Center welcomes new CEO

Before coming to Pocatello, Herget was the president and CEO of O’Connor Hospital in San Jose, California and St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy, California. He also fulfilled finance and executive management roles for hospitals in Alaska, California, Nevada, Oklahoma, Utah and Idaho.

Herget worked as chief operating officer at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls from 2007 to 2010.

A Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to hospitals in the U.S. that grades their safety for patients. In the last five hospital cycles, Portneuf received three ‘A’ safety grades.

Chief Operating Officer Nate Carter will serve as interim CEO once Herget has left. A national search for a permanent leader will be conducted, according to Quayle.

“Portneuf Health is grateful for Herget’s leadership and commitment to our community, and we wish him and his family the best,” the statement read.