Remains found in Power County are those of missing man, authorities say - East Idaho News

POWER COUNTY — Human remains found last week in Power County have been identified.

According to a news release from the Power County Sheriff’s Office, the remains are Lynn E. Lachappelle.

He was found in the Trail Creek area of Power County on Sunday, July 28, around 6:50 p.m.

Lachappelle was the subject of a missing persons case being investigated by the Pocatello Police Department in July 2024, the news release said.

According to a social media post by the Pocatello Police Department, Lachappelle was reported missing on July 11. The poster said he was 70 years old. Police had said it was unknown what he could have been wearing but it was possible that he was traveling alone in a silver Nissan Titan.

Pocatello Police Department

The circumstances around Lachappelle’s death have not been released.

“The Power County Sheriff’s Office extends their condolences to family and friends of Mr. Lachappelle,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

No further information has been released as the investigation remains active.