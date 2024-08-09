Roaring Youth Jam makes strong return with the Art Eras Tour - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The 23rd annual Roaring Youth Jam walks attendees through time to experience art through the ages.

The Idaho Falls Arts Council organized the fun-filled event with 30 vendors and 10 booths exploring different eras of art history.

“It’s been busy from the beginning, and it’s wonderful,” said Georgina Goodlander, the Visual Arts Director for the Idaho Falls Arts Council. “There’s always people at every booth, so it’s great.”

When you arrive, be sure to stop by the information tent to pick up a starter pack for a friendship bracelet. Each art booth gives one bead to kids who participate in the art project. Once all 10 beads are collected, kids can receive a color-changing bead at the information tent to complete the bracelet.

The Youth Jam hopes to spark creativity in children, and it seems to work.

“You can create almost anything you want,” said 9-year-old JJ Kruckeberg.

While every booth has been busy, Goodlander says the Plein Air booth is a favorite. “Plein air” is French for “in the open air.” This style involves painting outside on an easel to capture the moment in real time.

Nine-year-old Easton Wu painted a blue whale and a cruise ship at the booth. He loves the freedom of painting.

“There’s no rules when you paint,” Easton said.

Idaho National Laboratory’s harmonograph booth is another popular spot. A harmonograph uses a pendulum drawing board that swings under a colored marker, creating patterns.

Idaho National Laboratory teaches kids about the harmonograph | Isabella Sosa-Salazar, EastIdahoNews.com

INL also had a trailer walkthrough that teaches about atoms and nuclear energy.

Title sponsor Teton Volkswagen brought back “Color the Car,” where kids can draw on a Volkswagen Atlas.

Teton Toyota has a dot competition, where kids can see how many dots they can cover Buddy the dog with. Whoever adds the most wins tickets to a Kidz Bop concert in Pocatello.

“We did not think it was going to be this busy, but it was a really great turn out,” said Isabel Alva, marketing specialist for Teton Volkswagen and Teton Toyota.

The toddler tent debuted last year, and is here to stay. The tent provides activities and projects geared toward children under 5.

“It’s gated, so parents can sit down, take a break. They need to stay with their kids, but their kids can run around in there and have fun,” Goodlander said.

The Roaring Youth Jam began Thursday and continues through Saturday. Youth performances run each day starting at 11 a.m. Free face painting is available each day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free balloon twisting is new this year, and is available each afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For a full list of activities, visit the ARTitorium website.

Isabella Sosa-Salazar, EastIdahoNews.com

Isabella Sosa-Salazar, EastIdahoNews.com

Isabella Sosa-Salazar, EastIdahoNews.com

Isabella Sosa-Salazar, EastIdahoNews.com

Isabella Sosa-Salazar, EastIdahoNews.com

Isabella Sosa-Salazar, EastIdahoNews.com