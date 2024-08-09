Ross Park Aquatic Complex closed indefinitely after pipe bursts  - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Ross Park Aquatic Complex will be closed until further notice due to a pipe that burst.

The large pipe burst Friday morning in the pump-room, which feeds water to the main pool, lazy river, and kiddie pool area, according to a news release from the city of Pocatello.

All electrical controllers for the facility were affected.

The cause of the break has not been determined yet, and it’s unknown when the aquatic complex will reopen.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but our community’s safety is our top priority,” the release said.

Crews are currently working on fixing the problem.