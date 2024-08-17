Savor the Indian and Nepalese menu at Himalayan Flavor in downtown Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Get a taste of Indian and Nepalese cuisine at Himalayn Flavor at 501 Park Avenue in Idaho Falls.

The downtown restaurant opened about two years ago, and the owner invited EastIdahoNews.com to come by and sample some of the menu. WATCH IT IN THE VIDEO ABOVE.

We tried the cheesy garlic naan — a type of flatbread — dipped in chicken tikka masala — a creamy sauce with chicken and Himalayan spices.

Chicken tikka masala | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

A mango drink called mango lassi was delightful.

Mango lassi drink | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Gobi Manchurian was delicious. It’s deep-fried cauliflower cooked in a spicy Manchurian sauce.

Gobi Manchurian | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Briyani rice comes with your choice of chicken, lamb or shrimp and also includes Himalayan spices and sauce.

There wasn’t a bad dish among them.

The Idaho Falls restaurant is the second store in eastern Idaho. EastIdahoNews.com highlighted the Pocatello location in 2021.

Himalayan Flavor is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9:30 p.m.