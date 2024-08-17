 Savor the Indian and Nepalese menu at Himalayan Flavor in downtown Idaho Falls - East Idaho News
EAST IDAHO EATS

Savor the Indian and Nepalese menu at Himalayan Flavor in downtown Idaho Falls

  Published at
Rett Nelson

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...
Briyani rice is one of many dishes at Himalayan Flavor at 501 Park Avenue in downtown Idaho Falls. EastIdahoNews.com sampled this and other items, which you can watch in the video above. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Get a taste of Indian and Nepalese cuisine at Himalayn Flavor at 501 Park Avenue in Idaho Falls.

The downtown restaurant opened about two years ago, and the owner invited EastIdahoNews.com to come by and sample some of the menu. WATCH IT IN THE VIDEO ABOVE.

We tried the cheesy garlic naan — a type of flatbread — dipped in chicken tikka masala — a creamy sauce with chicken and Himalayan spices.

Chicken tikka masala
Chicken tikka masala | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Chicken tikka masala
Chicken tikka masala | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

A mango drink called mango lassi was delightful.

mango drink
Mango lassi drink | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Gobi Manchurian was delicious. It’s deep-fried cauliflower cooked in a spicy Manchurian sauce.

Gobi Manchurian
Gobi Manchurian | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Briyani rice comes with your choice of chicken, lamb or shrimp and also includes Himalayan spices and sauce.

There wasn’t a bad dish among them.

The Idaho Falls restaurant is the second store in eastern Idaho. EastIdahoNews.com highlighted the Pocatello location in 2021.

RELATED | East Idaho Eats: Himalayan Flavor debuts Indian-Nepalese lunch buffet

Himalayan Flavor is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9:30 p.m.

This story is brought to you by Young Mazda, the premier destination for the latest Mazda models in Idaho Falls and the surrounding areas. We take pride in offering an extensive selection of new Mazda vehicles that are sure to ignite your passion for driving.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION