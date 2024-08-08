Singer-songwriter cool guy Ben Rector answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Ben Rector is a singer-songwriter who has released seven albums and is known for his amazing songs “Brand New,” “The Men That Drive Me Places,” “30,000 Feet” and more.

Ben has appeared in more than 100 movies, TV shows and commercials. He regularly tours across the country and I had the chance to ask him 7 Questions a few days ago. Here’s what I asked:

What inspired you to get into music?

My family and I love your new song ‘Wreck.’ Can you share something that happened unexpectedly in your life that ended up changing it for the better?

Is there a song you have released that is extra meaningful to you?

I’m from Idaho and we are known for our potatoes. What is your favorite way to have a potato?

How do you find balance between being a husband, a dad and a touring musician?

When you have free time with your family, what do you like to do?

What is your favorite junk food?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Do you have any big upcoming projects you can tell me about?

My parents went to your last show in 2020 before you had to cancel your tour for COVID. Do you think you’ll ever come back to Idaho for another show?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my entire interview with Ben in the video player above.

