Spa owners open resort in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

IDAHO FALLS

Owners of new local resort want to help you relax

Storefront for Xhale Resort and Spa in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – People have enjoyed getting massages, facials, pedicures and other services at Xhale Spa for years, and the owners recently added a resort to go with it.

Xhale Resort & Spa at 1421 1st Street in Idaho Falls includes two businesses under one roof. Rachael and Brock Merrill started taking bookings for the resort on Aug. 1.

It’s open to adults only and includes seven cabins for an overnight stay, hot pools, waterfalls, fire pits, pickleball courts, cornhole, seating areas for couples to relax and other amenities. Take a look inside in the video above.

Rachael tells EastIdahoNews.com the resort’s purpose is to give couples a place to get away and relax.

“We do a lot of couples massages and facials (at the spa) and most of the time they’re celebrating an anniversary or a birthday. A lot of events are celebrated here, so we wanted to (offer more amenities for them to celebrate),” Rachael says.

Xhale Spa was previously near 17th Street in Ammon but recently moved to 1st Street after the Merrills, who also own Orange Leaf, bought the property.

The building on 1st Street used to be the home of Dr. Hatch, a well-known physician in town during the 1930s. Rachael doesn’t remember his first name but says he had a farm and owned land in Falls Valley where Falls Valley Elementary now sits.

“The Hatches lived here, and their daughter-in-law, who used to come here when it was their home, brought us some of the old deeds for the property. A judge had claimed the land back then. He built the house and then the Hatches purchased it from him in the ’30s,” Rachael says.

Rachael thought the property was an ideal location for a spa and resort.

She’s excited to be up and running and invites the community to come for a getaway.

To schedule a stay or learn more, visit the website or call (208) 227-3529.

Hot pool at Xhale Resort and Spa | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

BIZ BITS

SnakeBite Restaurant in Idaho Falls will be featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’

IDAHO FALLS – The SnakeBite Restaurant in Idaho Falls will be hosting a visit from “America’s Best Restaurants” in early September.

America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on Sept. 9. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with key staff about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

Now operated under the 100 Proof Hospitality hospitality group, SnakeBite has been in operation since 1994. The downtown building dates back to 1907.

Popular menu items that may be featured on the episode include the fan favorite Grand Teton burger, topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions, lettuce and avocado; the “famous” waffle fries with homemade fry sauce; fish tacos; and the Hoback Chicken Sandwich, a house seasoned grilled chicken breast with fresh sprouts, avocado, tomato and red onion.

The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on its Facebook page and will be featured on its website.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Local marketing agency that serves clients worldwide is one of America’s ‘fastest-growing companies’

Arco potato chip makers are satisfying cravings worldwide

Don Aslett passes away at 89 following a ‘clean life’

Local drive-in wrapping up season with free movie night