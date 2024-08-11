The Idaho Falls Duck Race winners are in! - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Onlookers quacked with delight at the 33rd annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race on Saturday.

Every year, the Idaho Falls Rotary Club hosts the Duck Race to raise funds for local projects.

During the race, each rubber duck has a number. Community members could pay to “adopt” a duck to race for a chance to win big prizes, including a 2024 KIA Sportage this year.

The Duck Race proceeds go towards Heritage Park. Kevin Call, spokesman for the Idaho Falls Rotary Club Duck Race Committee, says they laid five acres of sod at Heritage Park this year.

“It’s all used for the Greenbelt. It doesn’t go out of town. This is the place,” Call said.

The Rotary Club participates in international and local service projects. The club donates all of the proceeds from the Duck Race to the city of Idaho Falls, who matches the funds. Over the course of 33 years, the Rotary Club has raised $6.5 million dollars.

“We have just the most incredible community,” Call said.

In fact, the duck race has been growing every year. This year, 25,000 rubber ducks “swam” to the finish line, which is the most the Duck Race has ever had.

A man who introduced himself to EastIdahoNews.com as Logan Quack Pickens bought a “six-quack,” and could not wait to see how they would do in the race.

“Scoring a car would be cool, but I’m really just excited to see how good my kids do,” Pickens said. “I adopted some, so I’m going to see how well my kids do and I’m going to cheer them on.”

Before the ducks jumped in the water, the Rotary Club presented dedicated member, Ida Hardcastle, the Top Duck Warrior Award.

Idaho Falls City Council President and Rotarian, Lisa Burtenshaw presents Ida Hardcastle with the

Hardcastle has been involved in the Rotary Club for 13 years. She also served on the Idaho Falls City Council for 20 years, retiring in 2013.

“Ida has worked diligently with the duck race for many, many years,” said Elaine Gray, the Director Public Image for the Rotary Club of Idaho Falls. “We just wanted to recognize her for all she does for us.”

A crane lifted up a yellow dumpster full of rubber ducks above the river. Hardcastle pulled the rope to release the ducks, and off they went.

Here is a full list of winners from the Duck Race:

Grand Prize, KIA Sportage: Justin Henderson

First Prize, Outlander: Rylan Ricks

Second Prize, Tikka T3X Super Varmint gun: Tiffany Jones

Other winners:

Gloria Miller Allen watercolor painting: Chris Albert

Two 2022 Season Golf Passes: Brad Weeks

Weber Grill: Elizabeth Parker-Quiafe

Downtown Voucher Package: Peggy Dale

$1250 Dining Package #1: Garn Herrick

Two tickets to every Eastern Idaho State Fair Grandstand Event:Regina Stauffer

$1,000 Sam’s Club Gift Card: Kim Michelle

Rubber Ducky Car Wash & Thirst Burst: Jennifer Liberty

$1000 Dining Package #2: Christie Wilson

