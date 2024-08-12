This Pocatello man is missing. Have you seen him? - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A 21-year-old man from Pocatello is missing.

Connor McGrane has been reported missing to the Pocatello Police Department. He was last seen on Sunday by his friend who dropped him off at home early in the morning.

He’s described in a Facebook post as a 5’8″ white male with tan skin, weighing around 190 pounds. He wears glasses with black frames and has a small scar on his cheek.

McGrane travels in a maroon and silver 2006 Fort F250 with a 4B license plate. He was possibly seen in Burley at 8:30 a.m. at Love’s truck stop at exit 211.

If you have information on McGrane’s wherabouts, contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100 or the Blackfoot Police Department at (208) 785-1234.