This stray named Sprite is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Snake River Animal Shelter recently took in a stray dog named Sprite, who is our Pet of the Week.

The breed isn’t specified. Romi Weaver, the shelter’s operations manager, describes her as “very scared but very sweet.”

She came to the shelter after being trapped by a grain cellar by herself for an extended period of time.

“It will take her a minute to warm up to anybody,” Weaver says. “She is good with dogs and with kids who respect her boundaries.”

Despite the circumstances, Weaver says Sprite is doing well and she hopes to connect her with the right family. To meet her, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also call (208) 523-4219.