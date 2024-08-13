Fugitive wanted for stalking arrested by marshals in Rupert neighborhood - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the U.S. Marshal Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force.

RUPERT — The U.S. Marshal Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Austin Allen Genius pursuant to a felony arrest warrant issued on May 9 for two counts of first degree stalking issued by the 3rd Judicial District Court in Canyon County and for a parole violation issued by the Idaho Department of Correction stemming from a previous criminal conviction for stalking in 2021.

On Aug. 6, the Nampa Police Department requested the U.S. Marshal Service adopt Genuis’ arrest warrant for apprehension.

On Aug. 12, U.S. Marshal Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Genius in the 200 block of West Varsity Drive in Rupert.

The operation was a collaborative effort between the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Nampa Police Department, and the U.S. Marshal Service.

The U.S. Marshal Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force is a statewide cooperative to locate and arrest violent state and federal fugitives. Member agencies throughout the State of Idaho are: the Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Correction, Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Nampa Police Department, Pocatello Police Department, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Anyone with information on wanted fugitives is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshal Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.