Wildfire near Salmon has 'minimal chance' of growth  - East Idaho News

SALMON — It’s predicted there will be a minimal chance that a wildfire will grow near Salmon, according to InciWeb.

As of Wednesday, the Thunder Fire is now 75% contained. It has burned an estimated 2,474 acres.

The fire is approximately two miles northwest of Williams Lake and about 11 miles southwest of Salmon. It was caused by lightning and started on July 24.

Fire crews are continuing to mop up the area.

All evacuation zones involved in the Thunder Fire have been rescinded and are no longer active.