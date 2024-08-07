 Wildfire near Salmon has 'minimal chance' of growth  - East Idaho News

Wildfire near Salmon has 'minimal chance' of growth 

Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Thunder Fire near Salmon
A previous picture of the Thunder Fire near Salmon. | Courtesy InciWeb
SALMON — It’s predicted there will be a minimal chance that a wildfire will grow near Salmon, according to InciWeb

As of Wednesday, the Thunder Fire is now 75% contained. It has burned an estimated 2,474 acres. 

The fire is approximately two miles northwest of Williams Lake and about 11 miles southwest of Salmon. It was caused by lightning and started on July 24.  

Fire crews are continuing to mop up the area. 

All evacuation zones involved in the Thunder Fire have been rescinded and are no longer active. 

