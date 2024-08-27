You have to see this! Bear shows up on family's front lawn while kids are playing outside - East Idaho News

A FRIGHTENING ENCOUNTER — A 30-second video of a bear encounter has gone viral, and it’s footage that’s sure to get anyone’s heart racing.

Kristin Lee, of Simsbury, Connecticut, sent the video of her family’s bear encounter to WFSB 3, a news outlet in Connecticut. It was posted on their Youtube channel on Aug. 22, 2024.

Video shows two adult women sitting in chairs near the front yard and three children playing by them in the driveway. A bear is seen slowly making its way across the family’s front yard, only feet behind the two women.

One child sees the bear and says “bear” before running inside. Another child, who appears to be the youngest, sounds like he says, “Bear coming.” One of the adults responds, “What?” and a child quietly whispers, “There’s a bear.”

The adults immediately get out of their seats and everyone heads inside the house. On their way in, one of the adults quickly picked up one of the children who was standing on the driveway.

“Oh my God!” One of the women says.

She then asks, “How do I shut this?”

The garage door then closes as the bear continues to linger outside the house. The bear had walked across the driveway and onto the lawn on the other side by the time the video came to an end.