You have to see this! Man records moment alligator walks in front of his car during Tropical Storm Debby - East Idaho News

A CHILLING SIGHT — A South Carolina man had a front row seat to watch a large alligator cross the road he was driving on, and he recorded the encounter that’s since gone viral.

The video was taken on Aug. 5, 2024, by Robert Moose Rini and has been played over three million times on the AccuWeather Facebook page alone.

Footage shows an alligator slowly walking across a road in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, during Tropical Storm Debby.

“There’s a 7-footer,” the man is heard saying in the video.

The alligator gets halfway across the road before it lowers its body to the ground where water has pooled. It pushes itself through the water before coming to a stop in front of the man’s car and next to a flower bed.

“Imagine walking around the corner and seeing that sucker,” the man says while he’s recording.