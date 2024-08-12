Young man dies after overturned vehicle lands in Coeur d'Alene River - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred on Sunday at 5:33 p.m. on SH3 at milepost 113.2, five miles south of I90 in Kootenai County.

A 20-year-old male from Cataldo was driving a green 2008 Honda CR-V when he lost control of his vehicle and drove off the pavement. The vehicle overturned and landed in the Coeur d’Alene River becoming fully submerged. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

SH3 was blocked for approximately one hour then opened for alternating traffic while the scene was being investigated. The male’s next of kin has been notified.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Department, Shoshone County EMS, and Shoshone County Fire Department assisted with the incident.