A construction project is in the works next to the Rexburg Post Office. Here's what it is - East Idaho News

REXBURG – A construction project close to the Brigham Young University-Idaho campus has left many community members scratching their heads.

As of September 17, a towering crane is being used to hoist a three-story building next to the city’s only Post Office. It’s a construction project for Sundance Student Housing, and will serve as an addition to the existing Sundance complex about half a mile away on the other side of Porter Park.

There will be two buildings, with 120 units for women and 100 for men. The layout of the apartments and amenities will be identical to those of the existing Sundance building, which can be viewed here. The video below also shows what they will look like.

The site used to be filled with a rental house and various office buildings, until a real estate deal was able to package the homes and businesses together for a single purchaser, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Now, in a narrow space between the new construction site and the city’s only Post Office, one solitary building remains. The onsite project manager tells EastIdahoNews.com it’s currently serving as the construction office for the project, but will eventually be torn down to make way for a new parking lot.

This building is being used as a construction office building until the project is complete. | David George, EastIdahoNews.com

Parking spaces will also extend behind the post office on a second lot that was acquired in the deal.

Contractors say the work is progressing ahead of schedule. The entire project is slated for completion in the fall of 2026.

Construction site for new apartments on South Center Street in Rexburg. | David George, EastIdahoNews.com