Air conditioning now working at Portneuf Medical Center - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Cooling has been restored at Portneuf Medical Center, and normal temperatures have returned after the central air conditioning had been out for several days.

Spokeswoman Katie Damron Quayle said it came back on Friday, allowing PMC to return to normal operations.

When the AC stopped working Sept. 6, patients were still being seen at the hospital, but some surgeries were postponed.

Outside temperatures were hot at the time, rather than the current cool fall weather.

One patient told EastIdahoNews.com that it had been “unbearable” inside the hospital. Quayle said more than 200 fans and 60 portable air conditioning units were placed in certain areas to keep it cool.

Quayle added that the air conditioning system is now fully functional, and temporary chillers will remain in place until repairs are fully completed on the permanent chillers.