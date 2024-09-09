Amber Alert canceled after 4-year-old is found safe - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The Amber Alert has been canceled after 4-year-old Laney Landry was found safe, according to Idaho State Police. Further details were not released.

ORIGINAL STORY

OWYHEE COUNTY — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old girl missing from Owyhee County in southwest Idaho.

Laney Landry is 3’06”, weighs 35 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Sunday and is believed to be with 55-year-old Rand Gruber.

Gruber took Landry to “artifact” hunt in the area of Bachman Grade in Owyhee County after an argument about taking the child, according to Idaho State Police. He told Laney’s mother that he would return her at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Gruber has no custodial rights and Laney’s mother and law enforcement have not been able to reach or locate the man and young girl.

Gruber is driving a white 2010 Ford Escape with Idaho plates 1ALZN3U. He is 5’09”, 200 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Laney, Gruber or the vehicle is asked to call 911.