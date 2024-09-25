Body found in remote area of Fremont County - East Idaho News



ST. ANTHONY — Human remains were found over the weekend in Fremont County, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

On Sunday after 12:10 p.m., the sheriff’s office was alerted to a remote area of the desert northwest of St. Anthony, where a body was discovered.

Law enforcement and the deputy coroner were there for several hours. The body has been recovered, and an autopsy is scheduled for this week, according to a news release.

Identification is pending and will be released when available, the sheriff’s office added.

No other details have been provided.