Book illustrator Brandon Dorman answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Brandon Dorman is a talented illustrator best known for his book cover artwork on popular series like “Goosebumps,” “Fablehaven,” and “The Land of Stories.” He is an accomplished visual storyteller with over 22 picture books under his belt.

I had a great time chatting with Brandon. Here’s what I asked him:

What got you interested in art and what made you want to pursue it as a career?

What does a day in the life of an illustrator look like?

How do you know when an illustration is done?

What is the hardest part of your job?

How do you relate to your art and do you think it shows a little bit of your personality?

What books did you like reading as a kid?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

