Check out which presidential candidates have qualified to be on Idaho's 2024 general election ballot - East Idaho News

(Idaho Capital Sun) — Nine presidential candidates, including five independent candidates, have qualified to appear on Idaho’s 2024 ballot, the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office announced Wednesday.

Independent candidates Shiva Ayyadurai, Claudia De la Cruz, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Jill Stein and Randall Terry all qualified to appear on the ballot for Idaho’s Nov. 5 general election, the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office said.

Kennedy qualified even though he suspended his presidential campaign in August.

The nine candidates who have qualified for the ballot in Idaho include:

Republican Donald J. Trump, vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance.Democrat Kamala Harris, vice presidential nominee Tim Walz.Constitution Party Joel Skousen, vice presidential nominee Rik Combs.Libertarian Chase Oliver, vice presidential nominee Mike ter Maat.Ayyadurai, vice presidential nominee Crystal Ellis.De la Cruz, vice presidential nominee Karina Garcia.Kennedy, vice presidential nominee Nicole Shanahan. Stein, vice presidential nominee Samson Kpadenou. Terry, vice presidential nominee Stephen Broden.

The deadline for independent presidential candidates to file for candidacy in Idaho was Sept. 1, officials with the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office said. Candidates have until Friday to withdraw. As of Wednesday, the state had not received a request to withdraw from Kennedy, said Chelsea Carattini, communications director for the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Kennedy has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to get his name off the ballot in Wisconsin.

