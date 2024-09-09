Community invited to Frontier Fields grand opening celebration Monday - East Idaho News

The following includes a press release from Idaho Falls School District 91.

IDAHO FALLS — Frontier Fields, Idaho Falls High School’s brand-new athletic complex, will be unveiled to the public in a ribbon cutting ceremony and after party on Monday.

Two hours of festivities will kick off at 899 East 49th South from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone’s invited to come join the celebration with IFHS athletes, coaches, cheerleaders and band members.

The final vision for the facility includes two soccer fields, two football fields, two baseball fields, two softball fields and eight tennis courts.

“It finally puts us on an even playing field with the rest of the state,” Idaho Falls High School Athletic Director Nick Birch said.

The actual ribbon cutting ceremony starts at 5:55 p.m. with speakers from District 91 and Frontier Fields.

Community members can:

Dunk a Coach: Test your aim, and see if you can dunk a coach! Bring your A-game, and make a splash.

Bring your appetite: Enjoy a wide range of delicious food options from local food trucks, offering everything from tasty treats to full meals.

Play games and win prizes: Take part in a home run derby, rope & win challenges, giveaways, and more!

In May, District 91’s Board of Trustees and Frontier Credit Union entered into the largest largest public-private partnership in district history. The $3 million, 40-year naming rights agreement will help build a truly modern sporting facility for IFHS athletes.

The new “Home of the Tigers” currently includes a completed baseball diamond with turf and a regulation softball field. The complex will officially host multiple sports teams beginning this spring.

Frontier Fields has been built on part of a 43.5-acre parcel owned by Idaho Falls School District 91.

Both IFHS baseball and softball squads have already practiced and held games at the new facilities.

The complex is a legacy of volunteers, enthusiastic boosters and local sports fans.

Over the past four years, parents and students have raised funds, laid sod, planted trees and built fences at the fields.

Prior to Frontier Credit Union’s agreement, the booster had raised $440,140 to support the project — plus more than $300,000 of in-kind donations from 400+ donors.

“It’s going to be a big event to celebrate … Frontier Fields and this partnership to make this happen for our Idaho Falls Athletic Department,” District 91 spokesman Dylan Barfuss said.

Students and coaches look forward to celebrating with the community Monday evening.

“It really is a ‘Field of Dreams,’” Idaho Falls High School booster volunteer Lisa Burtenshaw said earlier this spring.