Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died in Franklin County crash  - East Idaho News

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man who died in an accident this week has been identified.

Franklin County Deputy Coroner Jordan Webb identified the man as Darrin Dockstader, 56, of Soda Springs.

The crash happened on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on State Highway 34 at East Thatcher Road in Thatcher.

A 1992 Chevy pickup truck driven by an 82-year-old man from Thatcher was traveling northbound, a news release from Idaho State Police said.

Dockstader was driving a 2011 Harley-Davidson and had a 46-year-old woman from Soda Springs as a passenger. He was driving southbound.

The Chevy pickup truck failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle while making a left turn onto Thatcher Road, ISP said.

Dockstader died due to his injuries on the scene of the crash. His passenger had critical injuries and was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

It’s unclear if the driver of the truck had any injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.