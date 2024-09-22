Experience Rexburg boasts record turnout Saturday - East Idaho News

REXBURG – Experience Rexburg has been a staple in the community for more than a decade, and a massive turnout Saturday, estimated at around 6,000 attendees, was encouraging to the event’s organizers, sponsors, and vendors.

The yearly event at Porter Park in Rexburg invites Brigham Young University-Idaho students and area locals to get out and get to know the businesses and services available in their community in a fun, celebratory atmosphere. The gathering is held each year near the beginning of BYU-Idaho’s fall semester as a way to welcome back returning students, to orient new students to the community, and to show appreciation to the locals who support Rexburg businesses all year long. Food trucks line the street next to the park while live music plays in the pavilion, beckoning folks to the park for the celebration.

Attendees could visit the 124 vendor booths, filled with representatives from local businesses, health services, community organizations, churches, and more.

JC Weber is the owner of Circle of Love, a local bridal and formalwear boutique. Weber has participated in the event each year for at least five years and enjoys the opportunity to connect with the community. His tradition is to give away hundreds of free ties at the event each year.

“It’s a great way for businesses to market ourselves to the BYU-Idaho students, and it’s a great way to stay connected to the community as well,” Weber said.

Noting the large crowd size, Weber was enthusiastic about the boost the influx of college students gives to the local economy.

“We know enrollment is up at BYU-Idaho, and this event is showing how many people are actually here, which is awesome for the community and businesses in the area,” he said.

JC Weber is the owner of Circle of Love, a bridal boutique in Rexburg that gives away free ties every year at Experience Rexburg. | Emily Miller, EastIdahoNews.com

The gathering was a boost for new businesses as well. Whiffin’ It was incorporated earlier this year in Rexburg, as part of BYU-Idaho’s Integrated Business Core program, which gives students the opportunity to start real businesses and get some hands-on experience. Whiffin’ It manufactures and sells decorative car air fresheners, and was so successful as an IBC business that one of the team members purchased the business and the leftover stock from the university so he could keep it going after the 2024 spring semester ended.

Whiffin’ It team member Madalyn Altman said she saw a good mix of students and locals at the event, and that their booth had “been busy all day.”

Team members from Whiffin’ It, a new Rexburg business, share their car fresheners with potential customers at Experience Rexburg. | Emily Miller, EastIdahoNews.com

Lynn Maciantoni is a BYU-Idaho student from Albuquerque, New Mexico. This is her third year at the university and she came to Experience Rexburg to spend a fun afternoon with her friends.

“It’s fun to see all the different businesses and to see all the fun food spots,” she said. “It’s a bigger turnout than I was expecting. I haven’t seen anything this big for a while.”

Experience Rexburg attendees were willing to wait in long lines to try new foods, including Mac Burger, which tops its burgers with fried mac and cheese. | Emily Miller, EastIdahoNews.com

Experience Rexburg is organized by the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by BYU-Idaho and local businesses. BYU-Idaho Public Affairs Director Brett Crandall, who also serves as the Chairman of the Board for the Chamber, says Experience Rexburg is an important event to the university, as it is one way BYU-Idaho can support Rexburg’s local businesses.

“We are ecstatic that so many students and community members came out,” Crandall says. “The success of this event shows that the students are happy to support local businesses, and the businesses want to serve the students and the local community.”

Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board Brett Crandall presents a prize to a raffle winner at Experience Rexburg. | Emily Miller, EastIdahoNews.com

Rexburg Chamber of Commerce Director Janalyn Holt was thrilled with the turnout. Not only did attendees come out in record numbers, but so did the local businesses, with 30 more vendor booths than last year.

“That just goes to show the support of Rexburg and the excitement of the students. And our food booths – look at the lines!” she said, pointing to the food trucks that were kept busy from open to close. “The Chamber is doing amazing things.”

For more information on local businesses, Chamber membership, and future community events, visit the Chambers website here.

Rexburg Chamber of Commerce Director Janalyn Holt helps Experience Rexburg attendees buy raffle tickets. | Emily Miller, EastIdahoNews.com

Several Rexburg businesses donated mini fridges stuffed with goodies for the Chamber to raffle at Experience Rexburg. | Emily Miller, EastIdahoNews.com