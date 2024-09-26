Family-owned New Fong's is closing after nearly two decades - East Idaho News

REXBURG – New Fong’s is closing its doors after 18 years of business.

Saturday is the last day of operation, and it’s a bittersweet end of an era for the Fongs.

When Jacky and Yan Fong moved to the United States from Hong Kong and mainland China, they wanted to share Chinese cuisine and culture with Rexburg. In 1995, they opened their first restaurant at Fong’s on Main Street. They eventually decided to grow, so in 2007 they closed Fong’s and opened New Fong’s at 352 South 2nd West, where they could have a larger space closer to the Brigham Young University-Idaho campus.

The couple recently decided to close New Fong’s to take a break to travel and spend more time with family.

“(The Fongs want) a little period of time where they can refresh and rejuvenate to start a new chapter of their lives,” said Karen Fong, Jacky and Yan’s daughter who translated for them.

The Fongs’ four children call themselves “restaurant kids” and spent a lot of time in the restaurant after school. Most of them started working at New Fong’s at about 13 years old.

“It’s been great,” Karen said. “We’ve seen our parents make so many sacrifices for us, and seeing them make sacrifices makes us want to make sacrifices for them.”

The Fongs are grateful for the community’s support over the years and have enjoyed bringing their culture to Rexburg. They say it will only be a break.

“It’s about sharing our passion with others and being in a community with such great people,” Karen said on behalf of Jacky. “We’ve raised a family here. It’s our second home. It’s something that we’re proud of. It’s a piece of our history, actually. Being able to share it with the rest of the world, or even Rexburg and the surrounding areas, it’s been really a great honor to do that.”

The Fongs are selling restaurant items throughout the week, including diningware, tables, chairs and art, some of which are from China. Visit New Fongs at 352 South 2nd West to purchase any items.

Items for sale at New Fong’s | Isabella Sosa-Salazar, EastIdahoNews.com

The Fongs will lease the building to Masala Indian Cuisine, a sit-down restaurant that specializes in North Indian food. Owner Jaideep Gill plans to open the restaurant in November.