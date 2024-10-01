Fire at Rigby home is a controlled burn, officials say - East Idaho News

RIGBY – Flames coming from a home in Rigby is causing some concern for locals.

A witness sent pictures to EastIdahoNews.com around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Nic White, fire chief for Jefferson County’s Central Fire District, tells EastIdahoNews.com there’s no need to worry. It’s a controlled burn.

A homeowner off Yellowstone Highway is burning some branches.

There’s no threat to neighbors or anyone in the area, but White says drivers might want to avoid the area.