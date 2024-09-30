Human remains found in Fremont County identified - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — Human remains found in Fremont County have been identified.

Fremont County Coroner Brenda Dye said on Monday the remains were those of Edgar Ivan Vera Aquino, 29, of Santa Maria, California. Dye told EastIdahoNews.com his cause of death is undetermined but an autopsy revealed no foul play involved.

Aquino’s body was found on Sunday, Sept. 22, around 12:10 p.m. The sheriff’s office was alerted to a remote area of the desert northwest of St. Anthony. Chief Deputy Bart Quayle confirmed that his body was located in the Red Road area.

RELATED | Body found in remote area of Fremont County

RELATED | Deputies continue to search for man after he’s been missing for months

Aquino is the same man who went missing in June that the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for. He was last seen in the Red Road area near the St. Anthony Sand Dunes. The sheriff’s office had conducted ground and air searches.

Quayle told EastIdahoNews.com a thorough death investigation would be performed and it would take time.