Deputies continue to search for man after he’s been missing for months  - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — It’s been nearly three months since a man went missing in Fremont County.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for Edgar Vera Aquino, 29.

He was last seen in the Red Road area of Fremont County near the St. Anthony Sands Dunes. It was late Saturday or early Sunday morning between June 8 and June 9.

“We continue to investigate. In fact, one of our detectives just did another flight over that area last week. We have ground searched, air searched and we’ve had dogs come search,” said Chief Deputy Bart Quayle.

Pictures of Aquino show what deputies believe he was wearing at the time of his disappearance, which was a white Reebok t-shirt and tan shorts.

He is described as 6’2″ and 215 pounds.

If you have seen him or have any information about his current whereabouts, please contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 624-4482.

Courtesy Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Fremont County Sheriff’s Office