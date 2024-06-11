New pictures released of man who went missing in Fremont County  - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — New pictures have been released of a man who has been missing for a few days.

Edgar Vera Aquino, 29, was reported missing over the weekend and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for help in finding him.

The four new pictures show Aquino in different poses. One of the pictures is him holding his phone, the other in front of what appears to be a hillside, one where he’s throwing a peace sign, and the other is him standing and looking at the camera.

Courtesy Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

Aquino was last seen in the Red Road area of Fremont County near the St. Anthony Sand Dunes. It was late night or early morning on Saturday or Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vera Aquino is about 6 foot 2 and 215 pounds. He was wearing a white t-shirt with green shorts.

If you have seen him or know where he is, you are asked to contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 624-4482.