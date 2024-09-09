 I worked at a local barber school for a day and here's what I learned - East Idaho News
I worked at a local barber school for a day and here’s what I learned

Rett Nelson

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Rett Nelson giving a scalp massage at the Downtown Barber School in Idaho Falls. We learned how to do several tasks. See how we did in the video above. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – The EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting different jobs in our area, and today we’re Workin’ It at the Downtown Barber School at 275 Cliff Street in Idaho Falls.

The school offers a variety of services to clients, including haircuts, shaves, beard trims, facials, shampoos, scalp treatment and more.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Rett Nelson learned how to drape a customer in preparation for a scalp massage and shampoo services, which he also tried. After that, we learned how to shine shoes.

Take a look and see how we did in the video above.

