I worked at a local barber school for a day and here's what I learned - East Idaho News

I worked at a local barber school for a day and here’s what I learnedPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS – The EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting different jobs in our area, and today we’re Workin’ It at the Downtown Barber School at 275 Cliff Street in Idaho Falls.
The school offers a variety of services to clients, including haircuts, shaves, beard trims, facials, shampoos, scalp treatment and more.
EastIdahoNews.com reporter Rett Nelson learned how to drape a customer in preparation for a scalp massage and shampoo services, which he also tried. After that, we learned how to shine shoes.
Take a look and see how we did in the video above.
See more Workin’ It videos here.