Idaho Falls Code Enforcement hosts neighborhood clean up and food drive - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Code Enforcement, a unit within the Idaho Falls Police Department, is hosting a neighborhood clean up this weekend for residents in the area between Elm Street and 17th Street, and Yellowstone Hwy and South Boulevard. Code Enforcement Officers will be set up in the parking lot at 318 W 14th Street from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, Sept. 12 – 14, with dumpsters for household, construction, and brush debris and able to assist community members getting items in the right dumpsters.

Code Enforcement Officers delivered flyers in person to households in this area over the past several days. Code Enforcement participates in city-wide clean-up efforts each Spring in four different neighborhoods and set up this additional day to assist this additional neighborhood. Community members in other areas of the city are also welcome to take advantage of this opportunity if they would like to do so.

Certain types of waste, including hazardous waste, demolition material, tires, and large appliances are required to be disposed of differently. Household hazardous waste, including paint thinner, batteries, fertilizer and antifreeze for example, can be taken to the Bonneville County Transfer Station on specific days. The Bonneville County Transfer Station will be accepting household hazardous materials on Sept. 14. For information about specific items and their proper disposal methods, please visit the Idaho Falls Police website.

In addition to the neighborhood clean-up effort, Idaho Falls Code Enforcement is holding a food drive to collect canned goods and food items for the Community Food Basket. The Idaho Falls Regional Bomb Squad trailer will be parked in the parking lot at 318 W 14th Street, which is owned by the Community Food Basket, with Code Enforcement Officers available to accept donations.

The Community Food Basket’s most needed items are currently cereal, mac and cheese, canned tuna or chicken, canned soup, canned fruit, peanut butter, canned chili, pasta sauce, and side dishes like stuffing, flavored rice, or noodles with sauce. The Community Food Basket will accept any food that community members would like to donate, but is unable to accept opened, used, or home-canned items.