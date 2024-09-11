Idaho man who urged others to ‘go down’ shooting had gun when arrested in ‘Terrorgram’ case - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A Boise man charged with aiding terrorists and soliciting murder appeared in court for the first time Tuesday afternoon, hours after new court documents shed more light on the “grave danger” officials said he poses to the public.

Matthew Allison, 37, made an initial appearance at the James A. McClure Federal Courthouse in Boise, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale read him the 15 federal charges he faces. Allison did not enter a plea. He will be held in custody until a follow-up hearing later this month.

He was arrested Friday in connection with alleged terrorist activity on the social media site Telegram.

Dressed in an orange Ada County Jail jumpsuit and leg shackles, Allison watched Dale with a neutral expression as she read the charges, which include multiple counts of soliciting the murder of a federal official and soliciting a hate crime, as well as aiding terrorism. An indictment said Allison and Dallas Humber, of Elk Grove, California, were active on “Terrorgram,” a series of channels and chats on Telegram dedicated to advancing white supremacy through violence.

Humber was also arrested Friday and faces the same charges as Allison. Humber entered not-guilty pleas during an initial court appearance Monday in Sacramento.

The grand jury indictment in the case linked Allison and Humber to actual and planned acts of terrorism in Turkey, Slovakia and New Jersey. They are accused of radicalizing people online, crafting white supremacist propaganda, sharing bomb-making how-to guides, maintaining a hit list of murder targets and celebrating attacks carried out in the name of white supremacy.

COURT DOCUMENT SAYS BOISE MAN PLEDGED VIOLENCE, POSES A FLIGHT RISK

Allison confessed to the crimes during questioning after his arrest, according to a motion to detain filed Tuesday by U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Josh Hurwit’s office. The same document was filed by officials in the Eastern District of California, where Allison and Humber were indicted.

The court document outlines the government’s argument for keeping Allison and Humber in custody for the duration of the case. Federal officials said the pair pose “a grave danger” to law enforcement and the general public and cited messages in which Allison and Humber pledged violence if arrested.

According to the motion, when Allison was arrested he was wearing a backpack containing zip ties, duct tape, a gun, ammunition, a lock-picking kit and a knife. Officials said they also found a “go bag” in Allison’s apartment containing $1,500 in cash, a passport, a birth certificate, firearm ammunition and a face covering affiliated with Atomwaffen — a neo-Nazi white supremacist group.

Officials said they found similar items in Humber’s possession, along with 3D-printed firearms and a notebook detailing white supremacist attackers with whom she corresponds.

The motion to detain argued that Allison and Humber should remain in custody because of the severity of the charges they face, as well as the “serious risk” that they might flee if released.

The court document said Allison and Humber don’t have families or deep roots in their hometowns. Humber planned to move to Idaho from California, the motion said. Both pledged to promote white supremacy and terrorism until they die and fight any attempted arrest, the motion to detain said.

Officials cited a message Allison posted urging other users to “go down f—ing shooting” rather than face arrest.

A hearing on the motion to detain is scheduled for Sept. 18 in Boise.