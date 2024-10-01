If you see fire near the Flat Ranch Preserve in Island Park Tuesday, don't panic. It's a prescribed burn - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

ISLAND PARK – Caribou-Targhee National Forest firefighters are continuing their partnership with The Nature Conservancy to reintroduce fire on the Flat Ranch Preserve.

Weather permitting, prescribed fire managers will work within Flat Ranch just east of U.S. Highway 20 in Fremont County to ignite about 80 acres within sections of Unit 8 and 9 (see map below). Smoke will be visible from the highway and surrounding areas. Highway signs will be posted alerting of the fire activity. Updates will be posted to the forest’s Facebook page at USFSCaribouTarghee.

The area where the ranch is located historically experiences fire every 20 to 40 years, but has not seen fire in nearly a century. The primary goals of these controlled burns are to improve the health and diversity of native grasses and wildflowers, increase grazing productivity, and restore fire-adapted ecosystems.

For more information, contact the Ashton Ranger District Office at (208) 652-7442.