In-N-Out planning to open in Twin Falls. Could eastern Idaho be next? - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS — In-N-Out is inching closer and closer to eastern Idaho.

The Twin Falls City Council approved a permit for the burger chain during a hearing Monday night, according to KIVI.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission had denied In-N-Out’s application for a drive-thru and extended hours in June due to traffic concerns in the area. The company appealed the decision to the City Council and, after listening to comments from several members of the public, voted 5-1 to approve the permit.

The restaurant will replace Outback Steakhouse and be one of the first things travelers see after crossing the Perrine Bridge into Twin Falls. In-N-Out has agreed to conditions from the city that traffic will not be impeded as a result of their business.

In-N-Out opened its first Idaho restaurant in Meridian last December. Fans slept overnight in their cars and waited for hours in 30-degree weather during the opening week. Since then, three other locations have been announced in the Boise and Nampa areas.

The closest In-N-Out to eastern Idaho opened in August 2022 in Logan, Utah. It was the Beehive State’s 12th In-N-Out restaurant and lines for burgers and fries were out the door for weeks.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to In-N-Out Tuesday to ask about potential plans for an eastern Idaho location. We will update this story if we receive a response but in December, a company official said nothing was in the works.

“We aren’t working on any prospective locations in Idaho Falls or Pocatello at this time, but we know they’re both wonderful communities,” Mike Abbate, Assistant Vice President of Real Estate and Development for In-N-Out, tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Since the franchise’s founding in 1948, the fast-food brand has expanded across California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.