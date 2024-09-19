Jeff Foxworthy answers 7 Questions and can't stop laughing when Emmy reveals a secret about her dad - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing interesting people in Idaho and around the world!

Jeff Foxworthy is one of the most respected comedians in the world. He has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards, has performed across the globe, is a best-selling author of nearly 30 books and has produced countless comedy programs.

Jeff was recently in town for the Eastern Idaho State Fair and I had a chance to ask him some questions – and reveal a family secret. Here’s what I asked him:

Is it hard to always come up with new jokes, and where do you get all the material?

What do you like best about touring the country and performing?

When you aren’t performing, what do you like to do with your spare time?

Last time I interviewed you, we talked about the show you hosted ‘Are you Smarter than a 5th grader.” I’m now a 6th grader and have two 6th-grade questions for you:

1. Which body system fights infections and removes toxins from the body?

2. What is the slowest-moving land animal?

1. Which body system fights infections and removes toxins from the body? 2. What is the slowest-moving land animal? When you were starting off as a comedian, how did you overcome feelings of rejection and wanting to give up?

We are here at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. What is your favorite food to eat at the fair?

I have some either/or questions for you:

a. Coke or Pepsi

b. M&Ms or Skittles

c. McDonalds or Burger King (or Chick-fil-A)

d. Summer or winter

e. Morning or night

a. Coke or Pepsi b. M&Ms or Skittles c. McDonalds or Burger King (or Chick-fil-A) d. Summer or winter e. Morning or night Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my entire interview with Jeff in the video player above and follow him on his website, Facebook page and Instagram.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.