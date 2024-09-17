John Prior, who defended Chad Daybell, shares his thoughts on Bryan Kohberger's trial - East Idaho News

BOISE (KIVI) — The last time we saw attorney John Prior was in a fourth-floor courtroom as a jury sentenced his client, Chad Daybell, to death. Now, for the first time since that day, John Prior sits down to talk about what it was like being part of the high-profile case and what attorneys for Bryan Kohberger can expect.

Below is the transcript from the broadcast story.

Almost five years ago, John Prior was thrust into the national spotlight when he agreed to represent Chad Daybell, the man convicted of killing his ex-wife Tammy and his girlfriend’s two youngest children Tylee and J.J., a trial Idaho News 6 reported on every day. But, since the end of the two-month trial, Prior has gotten back to his day-to-day responsibilities as a Meridian trial lawyer.

“Well, Don, I’ve made a point of trying to keep a low profile did not want to comment on the case. I understand that some of the prosecutors and some of the police officers commented. I’m not going to comment on the case (because) there’s an appeal going on. I don’t want to show any difference to either side as far as the appeal. So it’s not appropriate for me to comment. But I took a little time off and now, I’m working with Ray Schild and he’s with the Boise law firm.”

Another high-profile trial is coming to the Ada County Courthouse next summer. Bryan Kohberger will be tried for the murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022.

“I don’t know if there’s any way to prepare for the media, the intrusion into your personal life and the focus that’s placed on the lawyers when you’re doing something like this. I thinks it’s going to be a bit of a shock to all of the lawyers on both sides, the amount of attention they’re going to get. I don’t know if anyway can prepare for that.”

And as far as the change of venue, Prior says he believes they can select an unbiased jury in Ada County.

“I think that the courts probably going to televise the trial, helping those family members who live in Moscow, and up there, to be able at least view the proceedings and participate.”

Prior looks forward to being on the sidelines for Kohberger trial.

“There’s a certain amount of interest, now that I’m done with what I was doing. I am interested in what’s going on. I’m going to be fascinated. I know all three lawyers, not personally, but I know of all three lawyers. It’s what I do for a living. So I’m going to follow it and try to get an idea what their strategy and tactics are, how they’re going to prosecute and defend the case. And, there’s an interest there, so now, I’m the spectator. I’m perfectly happy now being a spectator.

I asked Prior what he has learned about himself over the last five years.

“I learned a lot — some of it I don’t want to share with you. I probably learned more patience, I got an opportunity to work with some exceptional people while I was working on the case and it’s one of those experiences that I will remember the rest of my life. I’ll never forget it.”

According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Kohberger will be held in the Ada County Jail until the trial and held separately for his own and others’ safety.

