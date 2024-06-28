Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake opens up about Daybell case - East Idaho News

Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake opens up about Daybell casePublished at
ST. ANTHONY — Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake is opening up about her experience working on the Chad and Lori Daybell cases.
Blake sat down with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton for an in-depth interview about the criminal trials, challenges prosecutors faced and the ultimate victories they achieved prosecuting the couple.
Watch the entire conversation in the video player above.