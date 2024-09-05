Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat production seeks local talent - East Idaho News

REXBURG – A performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is coming to Brigham Young University-Idaho, and the public is invited to audition.

The show will delight audiences on Oct. 19, and they want local talent to perform in the ensemble cast, choir and orchestra.

The ensemble cast is open to people 16 and older. The youth choir is open to people eight to 18. Orchestra parts are open to people of all ages.

To audition for the ensemble, choir, or orchestra, fill out the audition form. Those auditioning for the ensemble must also submit a video singing two contrasting songs. The deadline to audition is Sept. 11.

The musical draws from the book of Genesis in the Old Testament and follows Joseph in Egypt. The production features dynamic choreography, stunning costumes and memorable songs.

Casey Elliot of the musical group GENTRI will play Joseph, YouTuber Lexi Walker will perform as the narrator, High School Musical’s KayCee Stroh will play Mrs. Potiphar and Shaun Johnson of the Johnson files will play Pharaoh.

The show had a great turnout last year in Salt Lake City, so this year they’re returning to Salt Lake City on Sept. 26 through 28 before heading to Rexburg.

“It was so well received, we decided we wanted to bring it up here to BYU-Idaho and that’s how the project got started,” said Tanner Christensen, the producer of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Rehearsals start Saturday Oct. 12 and run throughout the week. The performance is Oct. 19 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the BYU-Idaho Center.

You can purchase tickets here. To stay in the loop, follow @joseph.rexburg on Instagram.