Law enforcement MVPs honored for commitment to community, heroic actions in line of duty - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Five law enforcement officers working in the Idaho Falls area were honored during a luncheon Thursday afternoon.

The Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation hosted its first-ever luncheon in conjunction with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. MVP awards were presented to an Idaho Falls Police officer, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy, and Idaho State Police trooper. A Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award was also presented, along with a Valor Award.

“Our mission is to promote public safety by providing resources and support to the law enforcement community,” said Royce Clements, Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation Board Chairman. “We want to utilize innovative solutions and advocacy between the community and law enforcement with compassion, integrity, financial and community support.”

Each of the agencies nominated officers based on their commitment to community and work ethic.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office MVP | Deputy Mark Mecham: Through his efforts in the Bonneville County Jail educational programs, many incarcerated individuals are successfully achieving life-changing goals.

Idaho Falls Police Department MVP | Officer Eli Kistemann: He has been a shining example of proactive police work with his efforts leading to 24 arrests in one month alone.

Idaho State Police Trooper MVP | Braiden Hill: As a resident trooper living in Island Park, he is extremely proactive in locating, investigating and apprehending individuals involved in criminal acts.

Law Enforcement Officer of the Year | Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Cornelsen: He handles the bulk of the DARE program, working with thousands of kids in District 93, and spearheads the Explorer Program and other law enforcement activities.

Valor Award | Idaho Falls Police Officer Mitch Bierma: He chased an armed suspect who fired a gun at an Idaho State Police trooper following a late-night pursuit.

Family members, colleagues, elected representatives and friends honored the officers for their work as videos were shown featuring interviews with each recipient and their supervisors.

EastIdahoNews.com will share each of the videos over the next five days beginning Friday. You can watch the entire awards ceremony in the video player above.