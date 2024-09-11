Looking back: Mysterious disappearance of local man, and fisherman wearing heavy clothing survives being knocked into Snake River - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 9 to Sept. 15 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

RIGBY — The new Jefferson County Jail was finally complete and described as a “very nice building,” The Rigby Star reported on Sept. 10, 1914.

“The cell room contains accommodations for eight persons, the cells being two in number with a corridor sufficient in size to permit of exercise on the part of the prisoners,” the article reads.

The building also had room for female prisoners, which was located to the left as one enters the building.

“The work of construction was in the hands of Mangun and Son, and from all appearance the work gives evidence of being first-class,” The Rigby Star wrote.

1926-1950

IDAHO FALLS — There were “puzzling circumstances” regarding a local man who went to get firewood and disappeared, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on Sept. 9, 1932.

Nathan A. “Nate” Williams, an Idaho Falls man who lived with his wife and son, went to the Greys River country to float down logs that were cut the fall before. He planned to build a raft out of the logs and float down the river to Idaho Falls.

He was scheduled to arrive in Idaho Falls on Thursday, Sept. 1, 1932. His son-in-law “became “uneasy when he failed to arrive the following Wednesday.”

“Sheriff’s aid was requested, and the two officers drove northward to search for the missing man,” the article states.

After searching for the man for two days, Sheriff Harry Meppen returned to Idaho Falls where he said the “only word of Williams was received from a woman resident near the Alpine (Wyoming) bridge.” She claimed to have seen a man similar to Williams’ description in camp near the river.

“According to the information obtained here, Williams, accompanied by another man, a sheepherder, whose identity could not be learned, and the sheepherder’s young son, were driven to the Alpine country by Gene Morrow, of Idaho Falls, about Aug. 25,” the paper said.

It was reported the man identified as the sheepherder left the camp soon after arriving and Williams was to “carry the work on alone.”

Morrow returned to Idaho Falls after driving the men to the site of the logs, Sheriff Meppen said he learned.

Meppen and Deputy Tom Steers left Idaho Falls again Friday morning to continue the search. They were to be joined by the sheriff of Lincoln County, Wyoming, and a deputy.

“Mystery is added to the disappearance of Williams by the fact that a report from Sheriff Meppen indicates the logs, upon which Williams was to float down the river, could not be found,” the Post Register explained.

It continued, “Careful inquiry from residents, placer miners and fishermen, revealed that none of them had seen Williams’ raft or any of the logs in the river.”

1951-1975

RIGBY — A Rigby man “had quite an experience” while on a fishing trip when an overhanging tree branch knocked him into the river, The Rigby Star reported on Sept. 9, 1954.

Frank Gerard was on the South Fork of the Snake River with a group when the accident happened.

Not long after launching the rubber boat, the party discovered it was leaking and the motor on the rear of the craft was settling in the water.

“Gerard was attempting to rescue the motor at the time and did not notice the overhanging tree limb, which struck him,” the article states.

Although he was wearing rubber boots and a heavy jacket at the time, he came to the surface and grabbed a rope trailing from the boat. He was quickly helped on board by the other members of the group.

“Considering his narrow escape, Gerard considers himself lucky, despite the loss of a new fishing rod, reel and line,” the paper stated.

He also said it was “a very foolish gesture” to not have lifejackets while on the river.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A 65-year-old man was knocked down and robbed while entering his apartment, the Idaho State Journal reported on Sept. 9, 1976.

Fred Reed was unlocking his door after 9 p.m. when a man described as about 30 years old with short brown hair tapped him on the shoulder and asked him he had any money.

Officers were told the suspect hit Reed in the chest, knocking him through an open door onto his apartment floor.

The man then took Reed’s wallet, which contained $10 in cash, and stole about $80 from his pocket before running away.

A witness described the man as being “well dressed and groomed.”